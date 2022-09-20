Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has come out in support for Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian was subjected to racist attacks during Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in La Liga. The young forward's dance was termed 'monkey dance' by one of the Spanish football agents earlier on a TV show. Atletico Madrid fans threw racist remarks at the Brazil star during the Madrid derby at Wanda Metropolitano. Drogba took to Twitter to stand by Vinicius and wrote: "Dance bro, keep on dancing."

Drogba Supports Vinicius Jr in Racism Issue:

