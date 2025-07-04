During the Spain vs Portugal UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match, Diogo Jota and André Silva were remembered and paid a special tribute. Star Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash yesterday, on July 3, 2025. Following their untimely demise, they were remembered and paid tribute as players of both sides stood on the pitch in honour of the deceased, at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool Flag Flown at Half-Mast at Anfield, Fans Pay Tribute After Portugal Footballer and His Brother Pass Away in Car Accident (Watch Videos).

Tribute To Diogo Jota and Andre Silva:

Rest in peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RweU662ns9 — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)