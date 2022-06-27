Belgian forward Divock Origi will fly to Milan to complete his signing as an AC Milan player after leaving Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward, who has played for the Reds for seven years, will be undergoing medical tests at Milan to complete the signing procedures with the Italian club.

Here is the tweet:

Divock Origi will fly to Milano in the next hours, arriving on Monday night in order to undergo medical tests and sign the contract as new AC Milan player. 🔴⚫️🤝 #ACMilan Origi joins Milan on a free transfer after many great years as Liverpool player. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

