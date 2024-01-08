Dorival Junior has departed from Sao Paulo to take charge of the Brazil national football team. Earlier this week, Fernando Diniz was fired because of a string of losses. Neymar-led Brazil has been struggling at the moment. Brazil's national team has been marred with injuries including Neymar. The 61-year-old coached Flamengo to two major titles in 2022. Mario Zagallo Buried at Rio Cemetery As Brazil Pays Its Last Respects to World Cup Great.

Dorival Junior signs in as new Brazil head coach

🚨🇧🇷 Dorival Júnior signs in as new Brazil head coach on contract valid until 2026 World Cup. Despite São Paulo proposal to sign new deal, he decided to accept the Seleçao job. pic.twitter.com/CCWat6Q6Fo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

