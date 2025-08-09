Looking to notch their second win in a crucial Group D match, Bodoland FC will square off against Punjab FC in the Durand Cup 2025. The Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC match is scheduled to be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium on Saturday, August 9, and commences at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the BDFC vs PFC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Eye Group Supremacy Against Diamond Harbour, Punjab FC Battle Bodoland for Knockout Berth.

Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

