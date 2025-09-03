Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has decided to leave Manchester City after eight years. He has been a long-term servant of Manchester City. Since 2017, he has been part of the Premier League club and has served them through their golden period when they won multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2022-23 season. Ederson has signed a contract of 3 years with Turkish club Fenerbahce for a fee of €14m. Ahead of joining his new club, Ederson penned down a heartfelt message for the fans of Man City. In his message, he mentioned that he has no words to express how he feels and wished the fans and club for more success. Manchester City Announce Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Arrival on Five-Year Deal After Ederson’s Exit.

Ederson Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Manchester City Fans

Ederson statement: "To the Cityzens, there are no words strong enough to describe what I feel... Manchester is blue because of you, and that colour will forever remain in my heart. "I wish the club continued success, inspiration, and brilliance, just as it has shown in recent… pic.twitter.com/IcLzGR5WLJ — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 2, 2025

