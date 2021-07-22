Egypt and Spain locked horns with each other in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Group C fixture and here comes an injury scare for Spain as Dani Ceballos. The match ended with 0-0 but the Real Madrid midfielder was caught by a challenge Taher Mohamed during the first-half and was seen limping out of the pitch. The injury scare caused a stoppage for quite a long time. The Real Madrid star's foot was stamped by Mohamed just before halftime and his ankle was swollen in no time. Football at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Schedule in IST: Get Match Fixtures Live Streaming and Telecast Details Online.

The physios walked out and after the VAR was taken, the Egyptian was given a yellow card. Prior to that, even Oscar Mingueza had even walked out of the game at the 22nd minute of the match. With these two injuries, Spain is now sweating over these two injuries. The pictures of the same went viral on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Tweets:

📸 | Brutal foul on Ceballos. After VAR consultation only yellow card.

Another one:

Dani Ceballos injury does not look good.

Talking about the Olympics 2020, the medal events will begin on July 24th, 2021. The opening ceremony will be held tomorrow and not many athletes are expected to participate in the Opening Ceremony due to the fear of the COVID-19. Many Indian shooters have decided to stay away with the Opening Ceremony of the mega event. A couple of more athletes have been tested positive for COVID-19.

