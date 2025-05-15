AS Monaco has announced the signing of Eric Dier, which sees the England defender stay with the Ligue 1 club until 2028. This will be Dier's first-ever Ligue 1 stint, coming in from the Bundesliga, where the player is featuring for Bayern Munich. First, Dier joined Munich on loan and signed with the German giant in 2024. Dier attained much success in the English Premier League (EPL), playing 274 matches for Tottenham Hotspur, coming in from Sporting CP in 2014. Dier, whose contract will come into effect from July 1st, in a video shared by AS Monaco, expressed his excitement over joining the club, against whom the footballer has had several memorable UEFA Champions League encounters. Ligue 1 2024–25: AS Saint-Etienne Faces Must-Win Match Against Toulouse To Avoid Relegation.

Eric Dier Joins AS Monaco

Eric Dier has a message for all of you 🇲🇨👀 pic.twitter.com/7zalaeKZYO — AS Monaco EN 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco_EN) May 14, 2025

