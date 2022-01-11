Barcelona stars Ferran Torres and Pedri have returned negative PCR tests and have been cleared to join the squad for the Supercopa de Espana clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday. The duo will soon join the team in Riyad.

Los jugadores del primer equipo @Pedri y @FerranTorres20 han dado negativo por Covid-19 en la prueba PCR y se incorporarán próximamente al resto del equipo en Riad. El Club ha informado a las autoridades competentes pic.twitter.com/dHlRR3oOjZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 10, 2022

