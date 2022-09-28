Sunil Chhetri is arguably the greatest football to ever play for the Indian National Football Team. The Indian skipper holds numerous goal-scoring records for his country and is currently the third highest active goal-scorer in international football, behind Christian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. FIFA have released a short series called' Captain Fantastic' to celebrate the 38-year-old's achievements.

You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now 🇮🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022

