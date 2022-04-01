FIFA World Cup on Friday unveiled La’eeb as the official mascot for the tournament in Qatar. The World Cup kicks off in November this year with the final draw being held on April 1 in Qatar. FIFA announced this development on Twitter.

See FIFA's Post:

He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone! Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot pic.twitter.com/RrEA6iS6t4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

