In a clinical show, Bayern Munich steamrolled over their opponents, Flamengo, in their Round of 16 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash to book a place in the quarterfinals. Erick Pulgar's own goal helped Munich open their score as early as the sixth minute. Harry Kane doubled the lead for the current Bundesliga winners with his strike in the ninth. Gerson Santos da Silva pulled one back for Flamengo in the 33rd, but Leon Goretzka struck a third for Bayern in the 41st minute. Jorginho converted a penalty in the 55th minute for Flamengo, cutting the score to 2-3, but Kane scored the fourth and final goal for Bayern Munich in the 73rd minute to seal the deal for his side with a brace. Bayern Munich will meet UEFA Champions League 2024-25 winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinals next. PSG 4-0 Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Joao Neves Scores Brace As UCL Champions Produce Dominant Performance Against Lionel Messi and Co, Qualify For Quarterfinal.

Bayern Munich Seal Date With PSG

