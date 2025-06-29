PSG continue their dominant form from the UEFA Champions League as they storm their way into the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal after defeating Inter Miami 4-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. PSG started the game on the frontfoot as they scored early through Joao Neves, opening the game back. Although Inter Miami showed some resistance, it broke apart later in the second half when Joao Neves extended the lead and Tomás Avilés scored an own goal. Achraf Hakimi extended the lead in the dying minutes of the first half. Inter Miami held their own in the entire second half but it was not enough for them to go through. PSG, meanwhile. look strong favourites for the title. Inter Miami Funny Memes Go Viral After PSG Take 4-0 Lead Against Lionel Messi and Co At Half-Time of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 Clash.

PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

A dominant performance from the reigning European champions. ✨ #FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 29, 2025

