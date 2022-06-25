Florentin Pogba, the brother of former Manchester United star Paul Pogba, has signed with ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. A defender, Florentin has joined the Mariners on a two-year deal and would undoubtedly be one of the biggest players to watch out for next season. ATK Mohun Bagan confirmed the signing of the Guinean footballer.

See ATKMB's Announcement:

