A football team in Germany went completely naked for a match in front of a crowd of 300 people in Duisburg, on Tuesday. The players didn't wear anything apart from socks and boots and had their numbers painted on their backs. The team, known as Naktionalmannschaft (German words for nude and national team) played against a side named Pottoriginale All-Stars. The match ended in a 8-8 draw.

Check this post here:

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE: Soccer Team In Germany Gets Completely Naked For The First Ever Nude Vs Clothed Match https://t.co/H0cri2l6K4 pic.twitter.com/psbP31jBXk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)