Former Indian football team defender Shyamal Ghosh breathed his last on Tuesday, January 03 following a brief illness. Ghosh, who was regarded as one of the most skilful defenders of his time, made his national team debut against Thailand in the 1974 Merdeka Cup. He was later part of the Indian team at the 1974 Asian Games. At the club level, Ghosh played for both Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, helping them to win Kolkata League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup. The defender also helped Bengal to win the Santosh Trophy title thrice (1975. 1976, 1977).

Shyamal Ghosh Passes Away

Ghosh, considered by many to be the most skilful defender of his generation, made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup against Thailand in 1974 and was part of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)