Luka Modric netted a penalty as early as in the fifth minute to down France in the Group A fixture of UEFA Nations League 2022-23. This is France's second defeat in four games without a win. Meanwhile, you can watch video highlights of France vs Croatia here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)