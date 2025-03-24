France entered the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-finals after beating Croatia on penalties at the Stade de France on Monday, March 24. Needing to erase a 0-2 deficit heading into this clash, France produced a superb performance to come out on top. After a goalless first-half, Michael Olise broke the deadlock with his strike coming in the 52nd minute and Ousmane Dembele scored a second for the Les Bleus in the 80th, levelling the tie to 2-2 on aggregate. The match headed into the penalty shootout where Martin Baturina, Franjo Ivanovic and Josip Stanisic missed for Croatia. Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez too failed to convert from the penalty spot but it did not matter much with Dayot Upamecano scoring to send France into the semi-finals. Spain 3 (5)-(4) 3 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Mikel Oyarzabal Scores Brace, Lamine Yamal on Target As La Roja Advance to Semi-Finals With Penalty Shootout Win.

France vs Croatia Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)