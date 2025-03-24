Spain advanced to the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-finals on the back of a sensational 5-4 win on penalties over Netherlands in Valencia on Monday, March 24. The first leg of this quarter-final tie had finished in a 2-2 draw and Mikel Oyarzabal scored an early penalty to give Spain the lead in this match with La Roja maintaining the lead at half-time. Memphis Depay led the Netherlands' turnaround in the second-half when he converted from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal found the net again in the 67th but Netherlands drew level in the 79th through Ian Maatsen. The game headed into extra-time when Lamine Yamal found the back of the net but Netherlands converted another penalty, this time Xavi Simons being the score to take proceedings to the penalty shootout. In the shootout, Noa Lang and Donyell Malen missed as Spain edged past the Netherlands. Germany 3–3 Italy (Aggregate 5–4), UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala on Target As Germans Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Spain vs Netherlands Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)