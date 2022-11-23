Olivier Giroud became France's all-time top-scorer along with the great Thierry Henry as the defending champions kickstarted their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in an emphatic fashion with a 4-1 win over Australia. Giroud, who has 51 goals now from France, scored a brace and there were strikes from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe, which propelled Les Bleus to a win despite falling 0-1 behind in the ninth minute when Craig Goodwin had given Australia the lead. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

France vs Australia Score:

The reigning champs are up and running 🔥@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022

