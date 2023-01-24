Harry Kane found the back of the net as Tottenham Hotspur beat Fulham to break into the top five on the Premier League 2022-23 points table on Tuesday, January 24. The English striker netted the game's only goal before halftime as Antonio Conte's team returned to winning after two consecutive defeats in the Premier League. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Pays de Cassel 0–7 PSG, French Cup 2022–23: Kylian Mbappe Hits Five As Parisians Rout Sixth-Tier Outfit to Enter Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Result:

A moment of magic from Harry Kane earns Spurs three points#FULTOT pic.twitter.com/U7IzcJjBa1 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 23, 2023

