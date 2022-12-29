Both Erling Haaland and Manchester City look relentless as they resume their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win over Leeds United taking them within five points of league leaders Arsenal after a shocking loss to Brentford before the World Cup break. Manchester City started the game on front-foot, looking for early lead. But despite some good chances, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish were wasteful and couldn't convert. It was late in the first half, when Rodri gave then the lead and also opened the deadlock. Early in the second half, City used the momentum in their favour and Haaland scored twice from the assists of Jack Grealish to give City an unassailable lead of 3-0. Leeds did not give up and once tried to come back in the game when Pascal Strujik nodded home a Sam Greenwood corner. But Manchester City was successful in closing out the game, collecting valuable three points. After Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son Leaves Manchester United To Rejoin Real Madrid’s Academy.

Leeds United vs Manchester City PL 2022-23 Result Details:

