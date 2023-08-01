Cristiano Ronaldo was expectedly pleased and elated after scoring in Al-Nassr's victory over US Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner registered his first goal of the 2023-24 season with his headed effort that came in the 74th minute of the contest. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared pictures of the match and wrote, "Good win! Happy to score and to be top of our group!" Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Portugal Star Score From a Header To Help Al-Nassr Beat US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post After Al-Nassr's Victory

Good win!💪🏼 Happy to score and to be top of our group!⚽️💛💙 pic.twitter.com/H4bediFKdn — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)