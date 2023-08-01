Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the first goal of his 2023-2024 season with Al-Nassr and it came in the form of a header in his side's match against US Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The Portugal star leaped right in time to score from a header in the 74th minute of the match to give his team the lead after Anderson Talisca's opening goal was cancelled out by a header from Ali Alawjami. Ronaldo pounced on an assist from Sultan Al-Ghannam and headed home. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Al-Nassr Beat US Monastir 4–1 in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Here

