Former Brazilian defender, Marcelo, took to Instagram to offer his apologies to Argentinos Jrs player Luciano Sanchez following his rash tackle on the player that left the player with a horrific injury. During a copa Libertadores match, the Brazilian defender Marcelo was dribbling past the Argentinos Jrs player when his foot had gone beyond the ball and caught Sanchez high on the shin with force.

Marcelo Expresses Regret

