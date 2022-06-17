Cristiano Junior had his birthday on Friday, June 17 and his mom and dad--Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo shared wonderful pictures and adorable messages for the budding football player. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo snared a goofy snap with his son beside him, stating,"Happy birthday my son! How does time go by…?! Will we still play together?! The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, baby! Daddy loves you very much". Rodriguez on the other hand, stated that she was proud of who the young one was growing into. She wrote, "For a happy day and a life full of wonderful moments. Mom, dad and your siblings will continue walking, skiing, flying, swimming, sailing, dreaming, creating and enjoying with you hand in hand. We are so proud of the great little man you are becoming. we love you infinity."

See Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

