Being born on September 10, 1995, star English left winger Jack Grealish will be celebrating his 30th birthday today in 2025. The winger/ attacking midfielder is an English Premier League stalwart who is currently playing on loan from Manchester City for Everton FC. The former Aston Villa captain has won multiple trophies in his tenure, all while representing the EPL giants Man City. Jack Grealish has been part of Manchester City squads that have won three consecutive EPL titles (2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24). He is also a winner of the FA Cup (2022–23), and the prestigious continental triumphs: UEFA Champions League (2022–23), and UEFA Super Cup (2023). He was also an integral part of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023-winning side. For Aston Villa, he had 213 games, for Man City, he had 157 games, while he has just started this season at Everton. The player also has 39 caps for the England national football team. Jack Grealish Reveals Wayne Rooney, Paul Gascoigne Inspiration Behind Selecting Number 18 Shirt at Everton.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😮‍💨 Throwback to Jack Grealish's Aston Villa days. Today, he turns 30. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/XRXZnf2k05 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 10, 2025

Happy 30th birthday Jack Grealish pic.twitter.com/S6xLJjvTon — nikihandsome 🔺 On XRP || NOYA (@nikihandsome7) September 10, 2025

Happy birthday legend 🔥 — rozer (@rozer100x) September 9, 2025

