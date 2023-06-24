Lionel Messi, one of football's most decorated players and arguably the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), celebrates his 36th birthday today. On his special day, wishes have poured in from all corners of the football fraternity as they paid their tributes on this occasion to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi has won every trophy that he could have possibly won and now is set to embark on a new journey in the United States, where he will be playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. As he celebrates his 36th birthday, let's check out some wishes by the football fraternity. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Three Things Which Argentina Star Can Achieve at New Club Inter Miami.

Barcelona's Wish for Lionel Messi

Compilation of Some of Messi's Best PSG Goals:

Happy Birthday, Leo Messi 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Hmd1kkGXD2 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 24, 2023

'One of A Kind'

💙 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐀 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐃. ❤️ 🎉🎂 ℍ𝔸ℙℙ𝕐 𝔹𝕀ℝ𝕋ℍ𝔻𝔸𝕐 to LaLiga legend, Lionel Messi! pic.twitter.com/ygVzA44tXO — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 24, 2023

Happy Birthday Lionel Messi!

So many magic moments ✨ Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi 🎈#UCL pic.twitter.com/pMPH7oWuq5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 24, 2023

Indeed it Was!

Messi's 35th year was a special one 🎂🏆#FIFAWorldCup | #HBD — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2023

