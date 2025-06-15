Mohamed Salah, one of the best football players in the modern-day game, is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. And on this special day, fans have shared birthday wishes for him. Born in Nagrig, Basyoun in Egypt on June 15, 1992, Mohamed Salah made a name for himself when he joined Liverpool in the Premier League from Roma in 2017. The Egypt National Football Team forward has established himself as an absolute fan favourite at Anfield, making 288 appearances where he has scored 184 goals. He has also won a number of top accolades so far, including being named African footballer of the year twice. He also has finished as top-scorer in the Premier League for a number of seasons, including the 2024-25 season. Mohamed Salah has been crucial to Liverpool's success in the past few years, which have seen the Reds winning the Premier League twice, the UEFA Champions League and also the FIFA Club World Cup among other trophies. Take a look at some birthday wishes for him. Liverpool Signs Netherlands Right Back Jeremie Frimpong From Bayer Leverkusen.

'Happy Birthday to the GOAT'

🎂🔴 Happy Birthday to the GOAT 🐐– Mohamed Salah! 👑 A true Liverpool legend. 245 goals. Countless memories. Eternal class. Thank you for the magic Mo. Here's to more history in Red! ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/skkf2APzGh — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) June 14, 2025

'King Salah's Birthday'

🎉 IT'S KING SALAH BIRTHDAY 🎊 pic.twitter.com/A4Sm6jx7HN — Salah Mohamed (@Saladinmosalah) June 14, 2025

'Egyptian King'

The time in Egypt is 12 AM. Mohamed Salah officially turns 33! May god bless him and grant him a life of which he is pleased with. Egyptian King ❤️🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/BMw8RSIfYM — Salah Updates (@SalahUpdates) June 14, 2025

'Greatest Ever to Play in the Premier League'

Happy 33rd birthday to the Greatest player to ever play in the premier league Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/4Iny5gYfds — 🏆🔴LFCKM05🏆🔴 (@LFCKM05) June 15, 2025

Happy Birthday Mo Salah!

🎉 Happy Birthday to Mohamed Salah! 🇪🇬👑 One of the greatest to ever wear the Liverpool shirt. A true legend of the Premier League era. 🐐❤️#Salah #LFC #PremierLeague #England pic.twitter.com/9Ct2xNk02O — FOOTY AND VIBES ⚽️❤️‍🔥 (@FootyAndVibes) June 14, 2025

Another Fan Wishes Mohamed Salah on His Birthday

Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah🇪🇬👑 — MacAllisterSZN (@LFCAdam1892) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)