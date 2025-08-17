Thierry Henry was born on August 17, 1977. The star French striker is considered as one of the greatest in the history of the game of football. Henry has won a FIFA World Cup with France in 1998. He has also featured for Arsenal in their invincible title victory season in 2004 and also played for Pep Guardiola's Barcelon winning the UEFA Champions League. He is still the top scorer in Arsenal's history. As he turned 48 on August 17, 2025, fans took to social media to shower wishes on the French legend. Antoine Semenyo Racially Abused During EPL 2025–26 Match Against Liverpool, Bournemouth Star Says He Will Remember How ‘Entire Football Family Stood Together’ in His Support.

Happy Birthday to Thierry Henry

Happy Birthday Thierry Henry

'Arsenal Legend'

'Today A Legend Was Born'

'Happy Birthday to Arsenal's Greatest Goalscorer'

'Happy Birthday to the King'

'Beaautiful Memories'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)