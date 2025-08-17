Thierry Henry was born on August 17, 1977. The star French striker is considered as one of the greatest in the history of the game of football. Henry has won a FIFA World Cup with France in 1998. He has also featured for Arsenal in their invincible title victory season in 2004 and also played for Pep Guardiola's Barcelon winning the UEFA Champions League. He is still the top scorer in Arsenal's history. As he turned 48 on August 17, 2025, fans took to social media to shower wishes on the French legend. Antoine Semenyo Racially Abused During EPL 2025–26 Match Against Liverpool, Bournemouth Star Says He Will Remember How ‘Entire Football Family Stood Together’ in His Support.

Happy Birthday to Thierry Henry

✅ Top-scorer in Arsenal's history ✅ The best player in Premier League history ✅ The best player to never have won a Ballon d'Or? Happy birthday to Thierry Henry, who turns 48-years old today. 🎂🇫🇷⚽ pic.twitter.com/hVXasx48e2 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 17, 2025

Happy Birthday Thierry Henry

🇫🇷💥 "My goal vs Man United. So many people ask 'why did you do that?' — cause I knew at Highbury I could do what the f*ck I wanted." Happy birthday, Thierry Henry! 🥶pic.twitter.com/peStAhG9Q6 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 17, 2025

'Arsenal Legend'

Happy Birthday to Arsenal legend, club-record goalscorer & Invincible, Thierry Henry, who turns 48 today! 👑 pic.twitter.com/3cvAYBkfom — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 17, 2025

'Today A Legend Was Born'

Today 1977, a legend was born Happy birthday THIERRY HENRY pic.twitter.com/lPLliV6uLk — Mr. Arsenal (@AzengaMoses) August 17, 2025

'Happy Birthday to Arsenal's Greatest Goalscorer'

OTD in 1977, Thierry Henry was born in Paris. Happy Birthday to The Arsenal's greatest ever goalscorer. 🔴⚪️ TH14 ~ ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uAAlKmTM1p — Gary (@Garyfooballnut) August 17, 2025

'Happy Birthday to the King'

'Beaautiful Memories'

Happy birthday Thierry Henry ❤️ You made me sell my soul to this club but what beautiful memories you’ve given me — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) August 17, 2025

