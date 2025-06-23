One of the greatest footballers, and probably the best when it comes to being a good player and a good coach, French star Zinedine Zidane was born on June 23, 1972. Zinedine Zidane turns 53 years old today, in 2025. The ace French attacking midfielder has probably won every major trophy he has been a part of. He has won the prestigious FIFA World Cup 1998, the Euros, and also the UCL title. As a coach, he has been Real Madrid's legend, guiding the Los Blancos to three UEFA Champions League titles in a row. As the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner Zinedine Zidane celebrates his 53rd birthday, fans have flooded the internet with best wishes. Zinedine Zidane Birthday Special: From Wonder Strike Against Sociedad to Panenka Penalty vs Italy, Top 5 Goals of Real Madrid and France Legend.

Greatest Midfielder

was about to hit snooze when I remembered this ballerina’s transcendent, once in a lifetime performance. smashed the table clock and unleashed 70 pushups, fueled by pure reverence happy birthday to the supreme frenchman, the third greatest midfielder of our era zinedine zidane🌟 pic.twitter.com/eSCnbXV121 — pakoda bhai (@mautkasaya) June 22, 2025

HBD Zidane

Happy birthday to Zinedine Zidane, who turns 53 today! ¡𝗟 𝗘 𝗚 𝗘 𝗡 𝗗 𝗔 𝗥 𝗬! pic.twitter.com/TXBt3V1pou — Ligue 1 🇫🇷 (@Ligue1_Goleador) June 22, 2025

Happy 53rd

Happy 53rd birthday to the greatest midfielder to grace the sport. No football fan will pass without dropping a like for Zinedine Zidane. pic.twitter.com/AlXeF748eE — 𝐌 (@MooreRMFC) June 22, 2025

Happy 53rd to Greatest Midfielder

Happy Birthday Legend

Zinedine Zidane turns 53 today. Happy Birthday, legend. 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/EPEhVNZbmj — Transfer Wire 🔁⚽ (@transferwire09) June 22, 2025

