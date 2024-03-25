The football players from the Spanish giants Real Madrid have wished fans in India on the special occasion of Holi. Brahim Diaz, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler from Real Madrid extended their wishes to their fans in India on behalf of their club. They captioned the reel on Instagram as, "होली है , Wishing you all a very happy and colourful Holi." Fans in India have always shown immense support for the club. ‘A Familia’, Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse With Portugal National Football Team Ahead of International Friendly Against Slovenia (View Pic).

Watch Video Here

