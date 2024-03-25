Cristiano Ronaldo is training with Portugal's national football team and is most likely to play the next international friendly against Slovenia. Ronaldo was not present in the friendly against Sweden in which Portugal prevailed by the scoreline of 5-2. Now with Ronaldo joining them, it will be a treat to watch them. The 39-year-old played his last match from the national team in November 2023 which was a Euro 2024 Qualifier match against Iceland. And now as CR7 has shared a glimpse with his teammates from Portugal from a training session, it is now confirmed that Ronaldo will most likely play the international friendly against Slovenia. ‘I Love It…Ramadan Kareem’ Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Year of The Camel in Saudi Arabia, Promotes Camel Milk (Watch Video).

View Pic Here

