England and Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire visited India for a commercial tour representing his club. Maguire recently featured in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final with Manchester United and now in the off-season, he has accompanied teammates Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana for a commercial tour of India. As Maguire arrived in Mumbai, he was spotted playing street football with local kids and enjoying his time with them. Fans loved his humility and the video went viral on social media. Harry Maguire, England and Manchester United Footballer, Visits Mumbai For Commercial Appearance; Poses In-Front of Taj Mahal Hotel (See Pic).

Harry Maguire Plays Football On Streets of Mumbai With Local Kids

