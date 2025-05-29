Manchester United's 2024-25 season came to an end when they lost the final of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 to Tottenham Hotspur. Despite their best efforts, Manchester United had a horrid campaign in the Premier League and they remain trophyless this season. After the season ended, three Manchester United footballers, Harry Maguire, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot came to India for a commercial visit. Amid them Maguire was spotted posing in-front of the Taj Mahal palace hotel in Mumbai. Premier League India shared the picture and it went viral in no time. Manchester United Suffer 0–1 Defeat to ASEAN All Stars in Post-Season Club Friendly 2025, Start Malaysia Tour on Losing Note.

Harry Maguire, England and Manchester United Footballer, Visits Mumbai

