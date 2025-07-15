Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently renewed his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, took to Instagram and greeted the new incoming head coach, Jorge Jesus, with a three-word story. Jesus succeeds outgoing Stefano Pioli as Al-Nassr's head coach, having signed a one-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo welcomed the 70-year-old Portuguese with 'Bem-vindo Mister Jesus', which translates to 'Welcome Mr Jesus'. Apart from Al-Hilal, Jesus has tasted success with clubs like Flamengo, Benfica, and Sporting CP. Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram story for Jesus below. Cristiano Ronaldo Renews Contract With Al-Nassr, 40-Year-Old To Stay With Saudi Pro League Club for Two More Years.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story For Al-Nassr's New Head Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post for Jorge Jesus (Photo Credit:Insta@cristiano)

