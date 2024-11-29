Premier League side Chelsea have secured their fourth straight win in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25. Chelsea are on a good run and they proved that yet again. Both teams had an even contest during the first half. Things changed in the second half when Christopher Nkunku broke the deadlock and helped Chelsea gain the lead. Mykhailo Mudryk doubled the lead after scoring in the 86th minute. Chelsea will have to miss out on the services of Cesare Casadei who received a red card in the final moments of the match. Tottenham Hotspur 2–2 Roma, UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Mats Hummels Late Equaliser Secures Draw for Visitors Against Spurs.

Heidenheim vs Chelsea Conference League Result

