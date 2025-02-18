AC Milan take on Feyenoord in the second leg of this UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout phase playoff match on Tuesday, February 18. The AC Milan vs Feyenoord match is set to be played at San Siro and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the AC Milan vs Feyenoord live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the AC Milan vs Feyenoord live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Igor Paixao Lone Goal Helps Dutch Club Gain Shock Win Over Rossoneri.

