Al-Nassr will meet Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Monday, May 26. The Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Al Fateh Club Stadium, Al-Hofuf, Saudi Arabia. The much-awaited contest will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can hence watch the Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25

The last chapter of our season 💛 pic.twitter.com/efyiqoglYG — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)