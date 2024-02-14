The Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Match will be played on Thursday, February 15. Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host this Round of 16 match at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 3 SD/HD channels. Fans can also follow the Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will livestream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Buenos Aires To Host Copa Libertadores 2024 Final in November, Stadium Yet To Be Picked.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

14 February.. Nassr Day 💛 pic.twitter.com/I4ZQLx8bPR — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 14, 2024

