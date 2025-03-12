Al-Hilal will meet Pakhtakor in the next match of the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 round of 16. The Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor match is scheduled to be played at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, March 12. The Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor much-awaited encounter will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth 25 INR. Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Stefano Pioli’s Side Drops Points Again Despite Taking Lead with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ayman Yahya’s Goals.

Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor AFC Champions League 2024-25

Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor. (Photo credits: X/@Alhilal_EN)

