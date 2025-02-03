Al-Nassr will look to bounce back from a defeat in their last AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 encounter when they take on Al-Wasl on Monday, February 3. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl match is set to be played at the Al-Awwal Park and it gets underway at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 in India but the Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl live telecast is unlikely to be available on any of its channels. Fans however can access an online viewing option in FanCode, which will provide Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl live streaming but a match pass will be required that costs Rs 69. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here’s Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI .

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl Live Streaming

#ACLElite action returns as Al-Nassr FC host Al Wasl at home! 💥 Will the hosts continue their charge to the next round or will the visitors turn the tables and go 3rd in the standings? 👀#ACLEliteonFanCode pic.twitter.com/3Ckpx1ReFp — FanCode (@FanCode) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)