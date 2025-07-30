Al Nassr are set to take on Toulouse for a pre-season club friendly 2025 game. The two clubs are from different leagues and are likely to come up with an interesting matchup. The Al Nassr vs Toulouse match will be held on Wednesday, July 30. The pre-season match between both clubs will be at the Untersberg-Arena in Austria. The Al Nassr vs Toulouse club friendly 2025 match will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Al-Nassr's preseason games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Al Nassr vs Toulouse pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. Unfortunately, the live streaming viewing option of the Al Nassr vs Toulouse, pre-season friendly 2025, is not available in India due to the absence of a digital partner. Although fans in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and Europe can get the live streaming viewing option of the Al Nassr vs Toulouse, pre-season friendly 2025 match by logging in on the STC mobile app and website. ‘Eyes on the Future’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of Training in the Gym As Al-Nassr Star Gears Up for Pre-Season (See Post).

Al Nassr vs Toulouse Club Friendly 2025

Ce matin, première séance en Autriche 🇦🇹 pour nos Violets. Et cet après-midi, à 17h30, coup d'envoi du match 4️⃣ face à @AlNassrFC !#PrépaTFC pic.twitter.com/sbXpdP6ASx — Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) July 30, 2025

