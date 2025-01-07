The quarterfinal clash in the ongoing King Cup of Champions 2024-25 will see Al-Taawoun take on Al-Qadisiyah at Al-Raid Club Stadium on January 7. Al-Taawoun defeated Al-Nassr in their previous encounter in the tournament. The Al-Taawoun vs Al-Qadisiyah match will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Al-Taawoun vs Al-Qadisiyah will not be telecasted in India unfortunately with no official broadcaster available. For live viewing options, fans can switch over to the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live streaming of the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Qadisiyah tie. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Quarter-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of Brazil Star Featuring in Starting XI.

