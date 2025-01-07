Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are all set to take on Al-Ittihad. The stakes will be higher this time. Al-Hilal will face Al-Ittihad in the Kings Cup 2024-25 quarter-final match. Both teams are returning from the break and will be looking for a positive start. Al-Hilal are currently second to Al-Ittihad when it comes to the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. In November 2024, Al-Hilal fell prey to Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match due to which they dropped three points. This helped Al-Ittihad to take over the top spot in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024–25 quarter-final match will be a decider for both sides as the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. Both teams have star-studded lineups such as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and others who play for Al-Ittihad. Al-Hilal is stacked with players like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and others. This is going to be a tight contest between the two sides. Al-Hilal likes to play with more coordination and Al-Ittihad have been aggressive this season with Karim Benzema in form.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Quarter-Final Match?

Neymar Jr has been training with Al-Hilal teammates and is most likely to be part of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Kings Cup 2024-25 match. Jorge Jesus will most likely not include Neymar in Al-Hilal's starting XI but the Brazillian will be subbed in to put some impact on the game. Neymar has been training for more than a couple of weeks and will be expecting to start for Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses Of Training Following Re-Joining Al-Nassr Practice Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Akhdoud (See Post).

Neymar's addition to Al-Hilal will be very beneficial for the left and right flank. Neymar is also a good playmaker which also makes the midfield areas of Al-Hilal very dangerous. But in the end, it is up to the player's fitness and what Al-Hilal's manager has in mind.

