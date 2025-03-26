The Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played on March 26 from 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Hosts Argentina national football team are leading the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table, while Brazil national football team are placed third. Unfortunately, the Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live telecast viewing options are not available in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans can watch Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Will Neymar Junior Play Tonight in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Santos Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

We've done the homework for today 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/A4pSvRDXUm — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) March 25, 2025

