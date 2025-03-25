South American arch-rivals Argentina national football team and Brazil national football team will face-off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers next. The Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 26 from 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Referred as one of the biggest rivalries in world football, Argentina vs Brazil has always been a star-studded affair. This time too it's no different with fans curious about the two highly famed superstars Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi's availability as both missed their last respective FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

Both the Argentina football team and Brazil football team are currently in a comfortable zone in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table. Argentina are leading the race with 28 points from 13 matches, while Brazil are third with 21 points from as many matches. Brazil have edged past Colombia 2-1 in their last match, but Neymar's absence was surely felt by the Selecao, as they could convert only seven of the 17 shots taken on target.

Will Neymar Jr. play in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

After missing the Brazil vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, Neymar Jr is set to miss the Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match too. The Santos player was named in the Brazil football team squad ahead of the March international break but had to be sidelined entirely due to injury. Neymar Jr Ruled Out of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Due to Injury, Santos Star Pens Note on Instagram.

Brazil are going bold in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, with the mission of continuing to be the only team to have qualified for all FIFA World Cups to date. Besides the skillful Neymar Jr., the five-time world champions do have other world-class forwards to fill the spot, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius; and Pedro are expected to lead the attack.

