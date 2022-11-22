Argentina is all set to take on Saudi Arabia in a game fans have been eagerly waiting for in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 2022. The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Group C match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Lusail Stadium and is slated to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match will be provided to the fans through the Sports 18 1/ 1 HD channels. Fans will be provided live streaming of the match free with commentary in several languages like Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam through the JioCinema app and website.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)