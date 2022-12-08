Arsenal is currently in the race to win the Premier League as they lead the table at the winter break. Since the FIFA World Cup 2022 is ongoing, the break is a bit longer in duration and as a result members of the squad, who are not a part of it has to maintain their fitness standards. With that goal in mind Arsenal are set to face off with Lyon in a club friendly part of the Dubai Super Cup 2022 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on December 8, Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With no live telecast available in India, fans have to watch the live streaming of the game only. The live streaming of the game will be available on the Fancode app. Fans can also watch the live streaming in Arsenal.com or Arsenal app with nominal payment. Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United, Club Friendly: Erik Ten Hag's Side Face Defeat in Their First Outing Since Cristiano Ronaldo Exit

Arsenal vs Lyon Live Streaming Details

This match promises to be a thriller! We can't wait for you to watch club football again, after a long break! Watch all the action from the Dubai Super Cup LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/6yrSusvgIP@DubaiSuperCup @Arsenal @OL_English #DubaiSuperCup #Football pic.twitter.com/W11GAgEN3k — FanCode (@FanCode) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)