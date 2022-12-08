Manchester United suffered 2-4 defeat in their Club Friendly game against Cadiz. This was Manchester United's first outing since Cristiano Ronaldo outing. Carlos Garcia and Anthony Lozano netted a goal each inside 14minutes to take Cadiz 2-0 up. Anthony Martial and Kobbie Mainoo then levelled for Manchester United. However, Ruben Sobrino and Tomas Alarcon handed Cadiz unassailable lead and took the game away from Manchester United.

Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United

🧳 Plenty to unpack from Wednesday's game as the Reds fell to defeat.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)